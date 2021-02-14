 Skip to main content
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

