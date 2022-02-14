 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

