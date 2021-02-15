For the drive home in Danville: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
