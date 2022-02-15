For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
