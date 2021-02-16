Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
