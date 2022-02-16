Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.