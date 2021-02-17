Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. It will be a cold day in Danville Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.