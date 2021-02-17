Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. It will be a cold day in Danville Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Rain is…
Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is fore…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The …
Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. …
For the drive home in Danville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Th…
For the drive home in Danville: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looki…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…