Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Occasional light rain. Some icy conditions developing late. Some icing possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.