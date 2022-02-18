Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
