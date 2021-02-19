Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
