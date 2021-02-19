 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

