Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy ra…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Some…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It…