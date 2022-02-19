 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert