This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
