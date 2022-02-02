Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
