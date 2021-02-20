 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

