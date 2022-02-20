Danville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
