Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

