This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.