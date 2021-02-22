Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.