For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Some…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy ra…