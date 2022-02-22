Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.