Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
