Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

