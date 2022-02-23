Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.