Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.