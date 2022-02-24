 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

