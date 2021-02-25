Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.