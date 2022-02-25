Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are i…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.