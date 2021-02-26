Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
