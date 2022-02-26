 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert