Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.