Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Danville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

