For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Danville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
