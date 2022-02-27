 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

