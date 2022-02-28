 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

