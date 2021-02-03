 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

