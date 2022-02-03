For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
