This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
