Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

