Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.