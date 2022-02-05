This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
