Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Periods of rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

