This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
