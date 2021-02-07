 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

