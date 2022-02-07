 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert