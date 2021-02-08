Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.