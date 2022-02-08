For the drive home in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It sho…
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall aro…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees…