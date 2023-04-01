It will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Danville, VA
