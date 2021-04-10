Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Danville, VA
