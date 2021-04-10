 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Danville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert