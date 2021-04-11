 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

