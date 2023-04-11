Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.