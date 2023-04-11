Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Danville, VA
