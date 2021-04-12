Temperatures will be warm Monday in Danville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecas…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Danville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be wa…
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It should reach a m…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…