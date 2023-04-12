The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…