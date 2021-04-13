Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Danville, VA
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.