The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions…
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is…
This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville…