Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.