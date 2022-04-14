The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Danville, VA
